The Delhi Police have deployed more police force in north east Delhi's Nand Nagri, where one Manish, was stabbed to death by Alam, Faizan and Bilal, to avoid any untoward incident.

The Delhi Police were also taking the help of drone cameras to keep an eye on the bad elements who can provoke the people.

On Sunday morning, locals gathered in the area and shouted slogans against the law enforcement agency. They demanded the death penalty for the murderers.

The police have assured that no accused will be spared and all the three accused involved in the crime have been arrested.

The police were leaving no stone unturned as there were possibilities that the incident could lead to law and order problems. Police have asked the people to maintain peace in the area.

CCTV footage shows that no one helped Manish when he was being attacked.

The incident happened on Saturday night. Manish was brutally killed by the three accused. The entire incident was captured on CCTV which has been accessed by IANS.

In the CCTV footage it could be seen that Manish was stabbed in full public view but none dared to intervene.

Police said that they have arrested three accused involved in the matter.

"At about 7.40 p.m., we got a PCR call informing us about the incident. After preliminary inquiry, three youths, Aalam, Bilal and Faizan, all residents of Sunder Nagri, were rounded up as the main suspects," a police officer said.

"As of now, the motive behind the murder seems to be an old enmity," the officer said.

Speaking to IANS, Sushil, the brother of the deceased, claimed that Manish was stabbed by three persons, named Alam, Bilal and Faizan.

"The three of them are friends of Mohasin and Kasim, who are presently in jail for attacking my brother. They had threatened to take revenge, and today they stabbed my brother to death," said Sushil.

