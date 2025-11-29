Delhi's air remains 'very poor' for 15th day despite slight improvement

Delhi's air quality remained entrenched in the very poor category for the 15th-consecutive day on Saturday, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 338 at 7 a.m.

The figure marks a marginal improvement from Friday's reading of 385, yet pollution levels continue to remain consistently high across the national Capital through the month of November.

The city's 24-hour average AQI on Friday stood at 369, extending Delhi's persistent run of very poor air quality through half the month.

Forecasts from air-quality and weather agencies indicate that conditions are unlikely to undergo any significant improvement over the coming week, as meteorological factors remain largely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

CPCB's monitoring data from Saturday morning showed that a majority of stations continued to report AQI levels in the very poor bracket. These included Anand Vihar (354), Ashok Vihar (347), Bawana (364), Burari (347), Chandni Chowk (351), Dwarka Sector 8 (368), ITO (343), Patparganj (341), Punjabi Bagh (355), Rohini (364) and Vivek Vihar (358).

A few locations, however, recorded slightly better readings in the poor category. These included IGI Airport (295), Dilshad Garden (272), Mandir Marg (251) and NSIT Dwarka (252), offering only limited relief.

Neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR) cities showed a similar pattern. Noida registered an AQI of 344, Ghaziabad 333, Faridabad 207, and Gurugram 293, reflecting poor to very poor air quality across the region.

Earlier on Friday, a total of 19 out of 39 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded air quality in the severe category during the early hours, before conditions eased slightly later in the day.

Delhi's daily average AQI readings through the week reflected consistently unhealthy levels: 377 on Thursday, 327 on Wednesday, 352 on Tuesday, and 382 on Monday, all firmly within the very poor range.

On the weather front, the India Meteorological Department has forecast fog for Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover near 11 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from IANS)