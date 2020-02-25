A curfew has been imposed in Delhi's Chand Bagh, Karawal Nagar, Maujpur, Jaffrabad and the death count in communal clashes rose to nine as violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. Violent mob raged through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening people. Streets in Moujpur, Jaffrabad, Gokulpuri and several other areas of northeast Delhi were littered with stones, bricks and burnt tires.

The deceased have been identified as Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, Shahid, Md Furkan, Rahul Solanki, Nazim and one Vinod. Two persons killed in the violence are yet to be identified.

The mob set two two-wheelers on fire near Maujpur Metro Station, prompting police to fire tear gas shells to disperse the rioters. The violence also spread to nearby Khajuri Khas where rioters vandalised a police chowki. According to reports, the Home Ministry has denied calling in the Army but it has been learnt that as many as 35 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas. The mob also attacked journalists of a private news channel who were covering the violent protests.

Amit Shah chairs meeting with Arvind Kejriwal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Anil Baijal over the prevailing situation in Delhi. After the meeting, Kejriwal said that the Home Minister has assured him of providing adequate police force. The meeting was also attended by Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP's Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri.

Peace committees to be reactivated in Delhi

According to sources, the government has decided to reactivate peace committees in all the localities of Delhi. The peace committees will work towards ensuring calm in the national capital. They will talk to people and urge them to use restraint and help the authorities restore law and order in the city. Representatives of all sections of society, religions and eminent local citizens will be part of these committees. During the high-level meeting convened by Home Minister Amit Shah, it was also decided to enhance police-MLA coordination in the national capital.

Curfew imposed in parts of Delhi

Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar while Section 144 is effective in 10 violence-hit areas, including Moujpur, Jaffrabad and Bhajapura, for a month. The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea regarding the violence in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and adjoining area of northeast Delhi. The plea filed before the high court sought the constitution of an SIT consisting of officers from outside the city and direction to the Centre to call the Army to maintain law and order.