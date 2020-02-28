Ahead of the Friday prayers, security has been increased in the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi. The Delhi Police, according to sources, have made a list of the mosques where the prayers are going to be held and accordingly additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed.

The police are also continuously interacting with the community leaders, and have identified elements, which can create trouble in the areas, as per a police source.

Delhi Police, which has been criticised for failing to control the violence, is now taking all precautionary measures to prevent the recurrence of any trouble in the area.

Not taking any chance, crime branch officials to have been deployed to maintain a vigil. IANS team found crime branch inspector Vinay Tyagi deployed in Mustafabad area on Thursday, Feb 27.

Rajan Bhagat, DCP Crime told on Friday, "We are patrolling each street in the area for two main reasons. One is that we want to make sure that no family is stuck in fear in any house and second is to prevent people from assembling and rumour-mongering. We want to remove the fear feeling from people's hearts. They should feel that there is nothing to fear about now."

38 dead, over 200 injured in Delhi violence

At least 38 people lost their lives in the worst mayhem that the capital witnessed in decades after a clash between CAA opponents and supporters turned violent on Sunday.

According to the officials, 34 people died in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Dilshad Garden while three other deaths have been reported from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

At the LNJP hospital near Delhi Gate, while one person was brought dead, the remaining two succumbed to injuries during treatment.

"Nine patients have died at the GTB hospital during the treatment while twenty five riot victims were brought dead at the hospital," Medical Superintendent Sunil Kumar said in a statement released by the hospital on Thursday evening.

Kumar also said that the hospital received and treated 215 riot victims since February 2. However now, only 51 patients are currently admitted and receiving treatment at various departments in the hospital.

About the post-mortem of the deceased, Kumar said "the post-mortem exams has been done for 8 more bodies, apart from 4 that was done earlier. All have been handed over to the attendants. Autopsy request for these had come from concerned IO (Investigating Officer)."

(Inputs from wires)