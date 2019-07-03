Union Home Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Wednesday, July 3, summoned Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik after Sunday's communal clash over the Chandni Chowk temple vandalisation incident.

News agency ANI reported that Amit Shah reprimanded the Delhi Police over the delay in action in the case.

After meeting Amit Shah, Amulya Patnaik said, "I have briefed him about the situation here. Things are now normal in the Hauz Qazi area."

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have arrested four people in total in connection with alleged vandalising of the temple.

The Congress party targeted the Modi-led BJP government over "no action" in Delhi "temple incident". Taking to Twitter, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, "Day 2 of the temple incident and no action yet by Home Minister, Delhi Police under the BJP rules Centre. We know the ruling party doesn't care about minorities but does it also not care for the sentiments of majority?"

How a scuffle led to communal tension

Tension gripped Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar after a fight over parking a scooter snowballed into a confrontation between Hindus and Muslims on Monday, July 1. The trouble began when 20-year-old Aas Mohammad parked his scooter outside a building, which was objected by Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of the building.

Violence broke out and both communities resorted to stone pelting following which a temple was vandalised. Security has been beefed up at Lal Kuan to prevent any flare-up.

A number of videos which were doing the rounds on the internet showed a man allegedly being thrashed by some people.

The temple priest, Anil Kumar Pandey, said that a mob came to the temple and vandalised it. The two sides reportedly raised slogans which added fuel to the fire.