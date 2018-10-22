Live

Commuters in the national capital may face severe inconvenience on Monday, October 22, due to the 24-hour strikes called by the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) and the auto-rickshaw and taxi unions.

The DPDA have called a strike to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi for refusing to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel. At least 400 fuel pumps in the national capital will remain closed.

The auto-rickshaw and taxi unions are also protesting against the Delhi government's new policy on cab aggregators and the Central government's rule on speed regulators.

The Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, an auto-taxi union in the city, has called for the strike, reports Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal has claimed that the strike has been sponsored by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

