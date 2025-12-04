Delhi rolls out warm welcome for Russian President Putin amid high-level security

As Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India for his two-day historic visit on Thursday, New Delhi has been lined with banners welcoming the Russian leader, marking the beginning of an engagement that carries significant diplomatic weight.

Putin will begin his two-day visit to India on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to host him for a private dinner shortly after he arrives in New Delhi.

The 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for Friday, comes at a time when the US has imposed punitive sanctions on New Delhi, and will focus on strengthening defence cooperation, along with discussions on trade and energy partnerships.

This marks Putin's first trip to India since the invasion of Ukraine. On Friday, he will be accorded a ceremonial welcome before formal talks begin.

Preparations for the high-profile visit have been heightened, as the authorities have escalated security and logistical arrangements to ensure a seamless and secure stay for the Russian President.

Ahead of the summit, a comprehensive five-layer security framework has been implemented.

The arrangement includes elite National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, snipers deployed along potential travel routes, drone surveillance, jammers to disrupt unauthorised signals, and AI-driven monitoring systems to maintain constant oversight.

High-tech facial recognition cameras have also been installed to ensure uninterrupted observation of key areas.

More than 40 senior Russian security personnel have already arrived in the national capital and are coordinating closely with the NSG and Delhi Police to track every movement of the presidential convoy in real time and neutralise any potential threat.

The multilayered security detail has been strategically divided, with the outer rings managed by NSG teams and the Delhi Police, while Russia's Presidential Security Service will handle the inner layers.

#WATCH | Flex boards welcoming Russian President #VladimirPutin and Russian national flags put up around Teen Murti Marg.



At the invitation of PM #NarendraModi, President Putin will pay a State visit to India from 4-5 December 2025 for the 23rd #India-#Russia Annual Summit. pic.twitter.com/HDlipKpXan — DD India (@DDIndialive) December 4, 2025

During interactions involving Prime Minister Modi, commandos from the Special Protection Group (SPG) will join the core security ring.

Every venue associated with the visit, including the hotel where Putin will stay and additional locations that may be added to the itinerary, is being thoroughly inspected and secured. Authorities are taking extensive precautions to ensure no lapse in safety.

Among the notable elements of the security deployment is the arrival of the Russian President's state car, the heavily armoured Aurus Senat limousine, which has been specially flown in for the visit.

(With inputs from IANS)