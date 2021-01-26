A number of Bollywood celebs have condemned the farmers' tractor rally violence in Delhi on Tuesday. The month-long peaceful protest against the farm laws turned violent when a group of agitating farmers deviated from their specified routes. The enraged farmers forcefully entered the Red Fort and hoisted their flags. This gave rise to a clash between the Delhi cops and the farmers, in which several have been injured. The police resorted to tear gas shelling to diffuse the mob.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha later retreated and vowed to continue the protests peacefully. "Despite all our efforts, some orgs & individuals violated route & indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the peaceful movement. We've always held that peace is our biggest strength& any violation would hurt the movement: Several celebs who had earlier advocated farmers' rights to protest, have criticized the unethical move," said the SKM.

Ranvir Shorey: "Wtf is this?! That too on Republic Day! Farmers are not above the nation! #shame #FarmersProstests." Shorey also tweeted, "I would rather sit comfortably in my AC room then go around rioting and vandalising the capital on Republic Day over laws legislated by an elected govt. And if you don't want tear gas, stick to the routes the police has designated for protests. Thanks."

"What's more tragic is none of the political leaders supporting these protests are condemning this violence. In their desperation to embarrass this govt. they are willing to burn the country to the ground. #shame #FarmersProstests"

Swara Bhasker: Swara Bhasker retweeted several tweets by prominent personalities condemning the violence at the Red Fort. Reacting to a video condemning the flag hoisting on Red Fort, Swara said, "100% agree"

Richa Chadha: Richa Chadha also retweeted several tweets, asking protestors to not engage in violence, to follow rules and to keep it peaceful.

Vishal Dadlani: "Violence by either side is unacceptable. Especially when we're all meant to be on the same side." Reacting to the unlawful flag hoisting by the farmers at the Red Fort, Dadlani tweeted, "This act must be denounced unequivocally, and those responsible must face consequences. However, this in no way undermines the legitimacy of the #FarmerProtests. The #FarmerKillerBills must be withdrawn."

Kangana Ranaut: Sharing a video of herself, Kangana said, "Sick and tired of riots and blood bath almost every month, Delhi, Bangalore and now again Delhi #दिल्ली_पुलिस_लठ_बजाओ #RedFort"

In another tweet, she said, "Six brands cancelled contracts with me some were already signed some were closing n said I called Farmer terrorists so they can't have me as an ambassador. Today I want to say each and every Indian who is supporting these riots is also a terrorist including anti national brands."

Enraged, she further tweeted, "This will be the image that entire world will flash, embarrass each Indian and make us all look like gawar slaves, our foreign investors, economy, image everything will take huge beating ... we take one step forward they drag us 100 steps down. They won again... sad #RepublicDay"