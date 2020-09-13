The Delhi police blatantly partisan probe into the Delhi riots has now drawn a reaction from one of India's most famous patriots and police officers. Retired senior policeman and former Indian Ambassador to Romania Julio Ribeiro, in a strong-worded letter to the Delhi Police commissioner, S.N. Shrivastava, appealed for a fair probe into the riots.
Ribeiro pointed out how peaceful protestors have been jailed but those who made hate speeches to trigger riots in NE Delhi are walking free, some with Y+ security.
Full text of Ribeiro's letter
Dear Shri. Shrivastava,
I write to you with a heavy heart. As a true patriot and a former proud member of the Indian Police Service I appeal to you to ensure a fair probe into the 753 F.I.Rs registered against peaceful protestors who rightly apprehend injustices born from bias and hate against a minority community.
The Delhi Police has taken action against peaceful protestors but deliberately failed to register cognizable offences against those who made hate speeches which triggered the riots in N.E. Delhi. It troubles sane and apolitical persons, like me, why Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma have not been arraigned before the Courts of law while deeply-hurt Muslim women, peacefully protesting against discriminations based on religion, were lodged for months together in jail!
The not-so-subtle attempt by the Delhi Police to entangle true patriots, like Harsh Mander and Prof. Apoorvanand, in criminal cases is another matter for concern. We, the police forces in the land, and its leadership drawn from the Indian Police Service, have a duty and obligation to respect the Constitution and the enacted laws, impartially without regard to caste, creed and political affiliations.
Kindly revisit the actions of the police under your command in Delhi to determine if they have been true to their oaths taken at the time of their induction into service.
Yours sincerely,
Julio Ribeiro
I.P.S. (Retd.) 53 MAH