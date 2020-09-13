The Delhi police blatantly partisan probe into the Delhi riots has now drawn a reaction from one of India's most famous patriots and police officers. Retired senior policeman and former Indian Ambassador to Romania Julio Ribeiro, in a strong-worded letter to the Delhi Police commissioner, S.N. Shrivastava, appealed for a fair probe into the riots.

Ribeiro pointed out how peaceful protestors have been jailed but those who made hate speeches to trigger riots in NE Delhi are walking free, some with Y+ security.

Full text of Ribeiro's letter