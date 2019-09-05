A Delhi restaurant has named its 28 dish food platter (thali) after the controversial Article 370 following the Indian government's revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The restaurant, named Ardor 2.1, in New Delhi's Connaught Place has come up with a creative idea on serving its customers with the Article 370 Thali (United India Thali) that will be served for lunch and dinner. The platter consists of 28 delicacies from all around the Indian states, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu.

The menu garnered different opinions on social media and many people had called this fake. International Business Times contacted the restaurant and confirmed that they do serve this somewhat vacillating food platter. The thali is served on a platter that is designed in the shape of the Indian map.

Not just the thali, the restaurant also offers a discount of Rs 370 for people having a valid Jammu and Kashmir identity card. The restaurant also serves another interesting dish to add a little flavour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named as 'Chowkidar Paratha'.

The prices for this thali is approximately Rs 2,736 for the vegetarian menu and Rs 3,083 for non-vegetarian. The restaurant also offers Modiji 56" Bahubali Thali, which claims to be India's largest thali with 8.2 kg food weight and an overall weight of 13 kg.