With 293 new cases and no deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 2,918 on Sunday while the toll remained 54. As many as eight people have been cured of the infection in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Report.

A total of 877 patients in Delhi have recovered from coronavirus so far. "As on date, 1,987 cases are active," the report said.

Among the total 2,918 cases, 1,931 patients (or 66 per cent) were less than 50 years of age, while 469 were between 50-59 years and 518 patients were above the age of 60 years, the Health Report said. In the last 24 hours, no death was reported.

Among the total 54 deaths, over half (29) were of those aged 60 years or above, 15 were aged between 50 to 59 and the rest 10 were below 50 years. Among the total deaths, 46 people (85 per cent) had other serious diseases as well.

Fewer coronavirus cases and fewer fatalities: Arvind Kejriwal

On Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it has been eight weeks since the outbreak of coronavirus in Delhi, and there were fewer coronavirus cases and fewer fatalities in the city this week as compared to last week.

Kejriwal said while 850 cases were reported in the seventh week, in the eighth, only 622 new cases were reported. However, with the 293 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total patient count of this week has reached 915, which is more than the previous week.

The report said as on Sunday night, 11 patients are on ventilators, while 42 are in the ICU. So far, 37,613 tests have been conducted in the city and 2,533 reports are pending.

'While 2,918 reports were positive, 39,919 reports were negative'

"While 2,918 reports were positive, 39,919 reports were negative," it says. There are three levels of coronavirus care in the city for those having no symptoms, mild symptoms or critical patients -- Covid care centres (CCC), dedicated health centres and dedicated hospitals, respectively.

Across the city, there are seven Covid Care Centres housing 883 patients, the Health Department said. While the CCC formed in DDA flats Narela has 423 (highest) patients, that in Mandoli has 164 patients.

There are two Covid-19 Health Centres having 102 patients. Delhi has nine Covid-19 hospitals having 576 patients. "LNJP has the highest (165) COVID patients among all the hospitals," the Health Department said. The nine hospitals also included Central government hospitals and private hospitals. Among the private hospitals, Max has the highest (95) Covid patients.

The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since the last 25 days. The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 with two deaths on March 30. By April 10, there were 903 cases with 14 deaths. So far, Delhi has set up 97 containment zones across the city.

"Across the red zones, 260 people have tested positive. A total of 5,438 samples were collected from the containment zones so far," the Health Report said. In Delhi, daily house to house surveillance and sanitization of area under is being done in the containment zones.