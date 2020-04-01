Even as the number of coronavirus cases has been increasing in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that local transmission is under control in the city and community transmission has not started yet.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said that so far 97 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported in Delhi.

"One person has moved to Singapore, two have died while five persons have been cured so far. A total of 89 people are in the hospitals and of these one person has been put on ventilator support while and two have been put on oxygen. The conditions of the rest are stated to be stable. I pray for the recovery of all the patients," Kejriwal said.

He said after the number of cases in Delhi witnessed a spike in the last two-three days, the government has analysed the patients.

"We analysed these cases and found that 24 are from Nizamuddin Markaz, 41 cases are those who came from abroad, 22 cases are family members of these 41 foreign returnees while 10 other cases are being analysed. We are not in the stage of community transmission," the Chief Minister said.

He also said that there could be a rise in the number of cases due to the Markaz incident.

"Around mid-March, several gathered for a religious congregation at the (Nizamuddin) Markaz. While many left, several stayed back," he said.

Kejriwal said the people are being tested for the virus.

"Over 1,548 people have been rescued from the building and more than 441 have been tested for the virus as they showed symptoms and are in the hospital now. 1,107 people had no symptoms but have been to be on quarantine."

"Given the grave situation we are in, it is highly irresponsible for someone to do anything like this," the Chief Minister said, referring to the Markaz gathering.

He said that people travelled to different corners of the country after attending the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz.

"It is scary to even imagine what harm this can do. I urge all the religious leaders and people to not organise any gathering and cooperate with the government," he said.

Kejirwla also said that he has written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, asking him to take strict action in this regard.

"If any officer is found irresponsible, he will not be spared," Kejriwal said after it surfaced that the Markaz had contacted the authorities for help.

A Tablighi Jamaat gathering took place at the Markaz Nizamuddin West between March 13 and March 15 and it is estimated that close to 1,800 people had assembled at the building for the same.

At least 24 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Nizamuddin with officials saying the number could go up.

India is under a nationwide lockdown till April 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.