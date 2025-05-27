Delhi punished Kejriwal, now he is repeating same drama in Punjab: BJP MP

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday launched a strong attack on national AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, saying that he was repeating his failed Delhi formula in Punjab and was forgetting that the people in the national capital have punished him.

Khandelwal was reacting to the BJP's poster criticising the AAP government for failing to deliver on its promise of a drug-free Punjab.

The BJP Punjab post on X criticises the AAP government for failing to deliver on its promise of a drug-free Punjab by May 31, a deadline set after multiple missed targets, including one in December 2024, by the AAP.

Khandelwal accused Kejriwal of rehashing his "failed theatrics" from Delhi in Punjab, a state he says is already grappling with serious issues like drugs and alcohol.

"We all know that for a long time, Punjab has been suffering due to issues like drugs and alcohol. The common people are troubled, the economy of Punjab is struggling, and the state is not progressing as much as it should. After being wiped out in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal is now staging the same kind of drama in Punjab that he previously did in Delhi. But he forgets that the people of Delhi have punished him for those theatrics," Khandelwal said.

Separately, on the controversy triggered by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's tweet about the 1971 war and the Rann of Kutch boundary settlement, Khandelwal defended his party colleague, asserting that India does not need foreign mediation."Whatever Nishikant Dubey has said, he must have stated it responsibly and based on facts. But India's stance has always been clear: we speak directly, and we have never accepted mediation. And mediation for what? The sins committed by Pakistan are being aptly dealt with by India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Khandelwal said.

"This narrative of mediation has been pushed by some people who do not want to see India progress under PM Modi's leadership," he added.

Earlier, Nishikant Dubey had accused former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of compromising national interest during the Rann of Kutch boundary agreement post-1965 conflict, alleging that the Congress government "auctioned off Indian land" under US pressure.

(With inputs from IANS)