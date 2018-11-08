Live

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Thursday, a day after Diwali.

Although many measures were taken to try and curb the air pollution in Delhi this year, the effort went up in smoke after the air quality index went up to a scary 999 in certain areas. Anand Vihar, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium were a few of them.

In October, the Supreme Court banned the use of normal firecrackers in the national capital and encouraged the residents to burst green crackers. The top court also gave a two-hour time-slot for bursting firecrackers.

The air quality in Delhi is now at a hazardous level.

