As Delhi goes to the polls for the Assembly elections on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the city's voters to actively participate in the democratic process and said 'first vote, then refreshment'.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi encouraged Delhi's voters to embrace their civic responsibility with enthusiasm.

"Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote," PM Modi wrote in a post.

He also shared a special message for first-time voters, saying, "On this occasion, my special wishes to all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time. Remember - first vote, then refreshment!"

Echoing the Prime Minister's sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed to the people of Delhi to prioritise voting.

HM Shah urged voters to cast their ballots with the hope of a better future for the city, highlighting several key issues.

"I appeal to my sisters and brothers who are going to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections to vote against false promises, polluted Yamuna, liquor shops, broken roads and dirty water," he wrote on X.

HM Shah emphasised the need for a government with a strong track record of public welfare and a clear vision for Delhi's development. He added, "Today, vote in large numbers to form a government that has a strong track record of public welfare and a clear vision for the development of Delhi. Your one vote can make Delhi the most developed capital of the world. Vote first, then have refreshments."

The Delhi Assembly elections will determine the makeup of the Legislative Assembly for the coming term, with the results to be counted on February 8.

