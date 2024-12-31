As the city gears up to welcome the New Year, the Delhi Police have implemented security arrangements across the city to ensure safety, smooth celebrations and effective crowd management, officials said.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said additional patrolling and specialised units had been deployed across key areas to maintain law and order.

"Security checkpoints with breath analysers have been set up at 21 strategic locations to regulate vehicular movement and prevent any incidents related to drunk driving. Quick reaction teams (QRTs) are stationed across 15 critical points, while 38 PCR vans have been strategically placed to ensure rapid mobility and response to emergencies," he said.

More than 10,000 officers will be on duty, with paramilitary forces stationed at city borders to curb illegal activities. Special vehicles, equipped with CCTV cameras and other surveillance tools, have been deployed for enhanced monitoring and patrolling. These vehicles will assist in keeping an eye on key areas throughout the city.

Authorities aim to ensure a safe and joyful welcome to 2025 but have emphasised that law violations will not be tolerated.

To further tighten vigilance, 70 strong pickets fortified with barricades and breath analysers are and identifying suspicious movements.

Celebration venues, including 31 key locations, are under enhanced security coverage, while 15 malls, motels, cinema halls and other popular gathering spots are being strictly monitored. Security has also been reinforced at bus stops and critical road routes, with personnel deployed on 40 motorcycles to ensure quick response times. Additionally, eight prominent hotels here are under heightened surveillance, he added.

DCP Chauhan said the deployment comprises seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 40 inspectors, 223 sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, along with 130 female personnel.

Enhanced security will be in place at more than 20 border points, with extra barricades and pickets to manage potential disturbances from people arriving from neighbouring states.

The focus of security will be on popular destinations such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, India Gate, and areas near malls and markets.

Special attention will be given to traffic management, particularly to prevent dangerous driving behaviours like motorcycle stunts and drunk driving.

Additional officers will support traffic police, and penalties will be imposed on violators.

At Connaught Place, only vehicles with valid permits issued by the police will be allowed into the Inner Circle area. Additionally, police teams will be conducting checks at bus stands, railway stations, hotels, and other public spaces to ensure that individuals are staying legally and with proper documentation.

Additionally, as many as 11 CAPF companies and 40 motorcycle patrol teams alongside an equal number of foot patrol teams have been pressed into service. Post 8 p.m. on New Year's eve till the conclusion of the celebrations, well after midnight, the traffic control measures will remain in place in and around Connaught Place.

In the New Delhi district, arrangements have been divided into two zones under the supervision of senior officers. Zone 1 covers areas like Parliament Street and Connaught Place, while Zone 2 includes Chanakya Puri, Barakhamba Road and Tughlak Road.

A total of 648 police personnel, 100 Home Guard jawans and 11 companies of the CAPF had been deployed, said DCP (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla.

Delhi's Connaught Place, India Gate, and Hauz Khas are popular spots for New Year's Eve celebrations, where people come with their family and friends to welcome the New Year. The Delhi Police will take proactive measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety around such areas.

The Delhi Traffic Police will have the manpower of around 2,500 personnel to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles. Around 250 teams will also be formed to keep a check on drunken driving on New Year's eve.

According to the advisory issued by the Delhi Police on X, no vehicles will be allowed to proceed into the Connaught Place area beyond certain points such as Mandi House, Bengali Market, and various other key intersections.

The area will only be open to vehicles with valid passes to enter the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place.

Parking will also be limited in certain areas, with specific locations designated for parking near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, and Mandi House on a first-come, first-served basis. Unauthorised vehicles parked in such areas will face towing and penalties from the authorities.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also issued an advisory, stating that exit from the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed after 9 p.m. Entry will be open till the last train passes the station.

"As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2023), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk metro station," said the DMRC in a statement.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly," it added.

Service will remain available as per the regular timetable on the rest of the Metro network.

For those travelling to the New Delhi Railway Station, alternative routes have been suggested, such as Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, and Rani Jhansi Road. People have been advised to use the metro for their travels.

The authorities have advised commuters to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan as they could get stuck in congestion.

(With inputs from IANS)