The Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old Bengaluru-based climate activist in conjunction with the "toolkit" case of Greta Thunberg on Sunday.

The police said the "toolkit" posted by teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on social media was edited by Disha to demonstrate solidarity with Indian farmers who are currently protesting against the three new farm laws in several parts of the country.

Delhi Police in a series of Tweets alleged that Disha is a "key conspirator in document's formulation and dissemination."

It further claimed that "she started a WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc". The police also alleged that Disha and others have collaborated with "pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State".

Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document's formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia https://t.co/e8QGkyDIVv — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 14, 2021

Controversy over Disha Ravi's police custody

Disha Ravi's legal counsel claimed that they were not aware of the court in which she was to be produced, and she argued her own case in court. They have also raised concerns about whether the laws were followed when she was taken from Bengaluru by the Delhi Police.

However, police termed these claims as a part of 'larger conspiracy'. As per a report in India Today, senior officials of the Delhi Police have claimed that the legal counsel of Disha Ravi deliberately skipped court proceedings so that she would be sent to judicial custody instead of police remand.

The court had appointed a lawyer from the Delhi Legal Cell to present her case, the police official said, dismissing allegations that Disha Ravi had to represent herself during the trial, after realizing that Disha Ravi's lawyer was not present. The official reported that as soon as Disha Ravi was taken to Dwarka Cyber Jail, her lawyers arrived there immediately.