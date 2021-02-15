The Delhi Police has issued a non-bailable warrant against an activist, identified as Nikita Jacob, in connection with its probe in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case.

As per reports, Nikita Jacob has been "absconding" and a non-bailable warrant has been issued against her by a Delhi court at the request of Delhi Police.

This comes after 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi was remanded to five-day Delhi Police Special Cell custody.

According to reports, Disha Ravi was arrested from her house in Karnataka's Bengaluru in Greta Thunberg "toolkit" case for her alleged involvement in editing and sharing the 'toolkit' related to the farmer's protest on social media.

Greta Thunberg "Toolkit" case:

The Delhi Police had registered a First Information Report on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124-A, 120-A and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code against the "creators" of the toolkit, which was shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

According to police, the unfolding of events during farmers' protest around January 26, including violence near Red Fort, allegedly revealed copycat execution of the 'action plan' detailed in the toolkit.

The police said that the intention of the creators appeared to create disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups and encourage disaffection and ill-will against the central government and aimed at waging social, cultural and economic war against India