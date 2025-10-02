Delhi Police busts adulterated desi ghee racket; 1,625 kg seized, six arrested

In a major festive season crackdown, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted three illegal manufacturing units engaged in producing adulterated desi ghee in North-East Delhi and seized over 1600 kg of duplicate ghee, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, teams carried out coordinated raids in Shiv Vihar, Karawal Nagar, and Mustafabad, seizing 1,625 kg of duplicate ghee and arresting six men.

The crackdown comes amid rising demand for ghee during the festival season of Dussehra and Diwali, with racketeers exploiting the festive market by circulating spurious products.

According to police, the operation was launched to protect consumers from health hazards and ensure food safety standards.

The first raid at Shiv Vihar led to the arrest of Safiq (30), with 520 kg of adulterated ghee recovered along with chemicals and manufacturing substances.

In the second raid at Phase-7, Shiv Vihar, four accused - Yusuf Malik (50), his son Mehboob (22), Shakir, and Sharukh (both from Ghaziabad) - were apprehended. Police recovered 440 kg of duplicate ghee, chemicals, stoves, gas cylinders, and packing material.

In the third raid at Old Mustafabad, accused Zamaluddin (40) was arrested with 665 kg of spurious ghee and equipment.

"During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they purchased Dalda (vanaspati ghee) and cheap refined oil in bulk, which were heated and mixed to imitate pure desi ghee. To mimic authentic flavour, chemical-based flavouring agents, synthetic colour, and unsafe substances were added," the Delhi Police said in its press statement.

"The product was then packed in tins and packets resembling genuine brands and supplied to dairies, shops, and distributors, especially during the festive season. This crude and hazardous process not only deceived consumers but posed a serious health risk," it added.

While the cost of producing one tin was about Rs 1,300–1,400, the accused sold them in the market for Rs 3,500-4,000, reaping hefty profits.

Yusuf Malik, identified as the kingpin, is a repeat offender who was earlier arrested in a similar case. His son Mehboob and associates Shakir and Sharukh were managing distribution, while Safiq and Zamaluddin operated separate units.

"The seizure of 1,625 kg of duplicate desi ghee ahead of the festive season has prevented a major public health hazard. Delhi Police remain committed to cracking down on adulteration rackets that endanger the health and safety of citizens," said DCP Vikram Singh.

An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Food Safety and Standards Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the wider supply chain.

