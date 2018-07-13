Delhi police on Wednesday arrested two men for running a fake employment scam by making central government identity cards. They have been accused of cheating victims of Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 7 lakh, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Uttam Kumar and Sachit Kumar Rana aged 41 and 34, respectively. The duo used to dupe the family of youngsters, promising them government jobs in various departments, including Ministry of Communications and IT, Railways and Kendriya Vidhyalaya Sanghatan, said the Deputy Commissioner of police PS Kushwah.

Uttam, a resident of Tilak Nagar in Delhi, has worked in various government offices, which made him familiar with the paperwork processing, said a senior police officer. His work helped him to imitate as a central government officer. He also had fake identity card of ministers, the officer said.

Uttam was employed on a contractual basis with a government agency in 2003 for four years and as a field officer with different government offices, including Dak Bhawan, Akashwani Bhawan, Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Transport and many others.

Sachit, a resident of Shakarpur is a computer expert who assisted Uttam in preparing fake service joining letters. The pair had targeted youth from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The police nabbed the duo from Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi on June 30, where they had arrived in a car with two fake identity cards in the name of Uttam that displayed that the card has been issued from central government. Also, seven fake service joining letters of Northern Railway were recovered which were found to be in the names of the candidates.

The two accused confessed about their crime during interrogation saying that they had been running the con job since 2017, the police said.