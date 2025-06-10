Delhi Police arrest notorious burglar with over 24 criminal cases

In a significant breakthrough, the West District Police of Delhi have arrested a habitual burglar, Akshay, who has been involved in more than 24 cases of burglary and theft.

The arrest was made by a dedicated team from the Tilak Nagar police station following a burglary incident reported earlier this week.

According to the police, the case was reported on June 7, when the complainant returned home late at night and went to bed around 2.15 a.m.

The next morning, his mother discovered that the almirah in the main bedroom had been broken into, and valuables, including cash and jewellery, were missing.

"A window plank had been removed, suggesting forced entry," the complainant stated. After confirming the theft, a formal complaint was lodged, and an FIR was registered at the Tilak Nagar police station.

Given the serious nature of the crime, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Bineet Kumar Pandey, SHO Tilak Nagar, and the overall guidance of ACP Tilak Nagar. The team included Sub Inspector Mohit, SI Sunil, Head Constable Rajbir, HC Sewa Singh, and HC Sandeep.

The team reviewed CCTV footage from the area surrounding the crime scene and along suspected escape routes. Combining human intelligence with technical surveillance, the accused was identified as Akshay, son of Suraj Bhan, a 25-year-old resident of Vikas Puri.

A raid was swiftly conducted at his residence, leading to his arrest. During interrogation, Akshay reportedly confessed to the crime and revealed the location of the stolen property. "At his instance, a large quantity of stolen jewellery and cash was recovered," the police said.

The recovered items include six gold chains, four gold kadas, three gold bangles, five gold rings, six pairs of gold earrings, one gold necklace, two pairs of silver anklets, and approximately Rs 1.5 lakh in cash.

Akshay has a long criminal history, with police confirming his involvement in over two dozen previous cases. "He is a repeat offender, and his arrest is expected to help in solving several pending cases of a similar nature," said Vichitra Veer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West District.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are exploring possible links to other unsolved burglary cases in the region.

