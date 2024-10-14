The Joint Committee of Parliament will meet in the Parliament Annexe on Monday, to discuss on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill under the chairmanship of Jagdambika Pal. During the meeting, the Committee will hear the views of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and other stakeholders.

Former Chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission and Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation has also been called to take into account their views on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

As per the Lok Sabha Secretariat, many other stakeholders are also expected to contribute their thoughts and insights on the proposed Amendments, which include Shri Kalaram Temple head priest Mahant Sudhirdas Maharaj, Supreme Court advocates Vishnu Shankar Jain, Ashwini Upadhyay, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti member Amita Sachdeva.

Earlier on September 28, the Parliamentary Committee held a meeting in Hyderabad with various stakeholders, as part of nationwide consultation exercise on the proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024.

The Committee also held informal discussions across five states between September 26 and October 1, engaging various stakeholders which was aimed to refine the proposed changes to the Waqf Act.

The first consultation took place in Mumbai on September 26 and brought together representatives from the Maharashtra Government, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and the Maharashtra Waqf Board.

This initial meeting paved the way for subsequent consultations by focusing on addressing critical issues such as transparency, efficiency, and empowerment in the management of Waqf properties.

On September 27, the JPC held discussions in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Stakeholders who attended the meeting were representatives from the Gujarat Government, the Gujarat Waqf Board, and other relevant parties.

In addition to government officials, legal professionals from the Bar Council, Lawyers Associations, and Mutawalli Associations shared their insights on how the proposed reforms might affect the management of Waqf properties in the state.

On September 28, the JPC moved to Hyderabad, home to several prominent Waqf properties in India. The discussions in Hyderabad involved participants from the Waqf Boards of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as well as the State Minority Commissions from both states. Additionally, the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board also participated in these discussions.

The Act governs the management of registered Waqf properties throughout the country. The JPC's nationwide consultations were aimed at gathering feedback from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members, and community representatives from the five states, as well as Union Territories, to ensure a comprehensive approach to reforming the Waqf Act.

(With inputs from IANS)