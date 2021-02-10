Since coronavirus pandemic is still holding many schools from reopening, online registration admission for nursery students in the national capital will begin from February 18, Delhi government said on Wednesday. The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi Government has issued a detailed schedule for admissions.

According to the DoE, admission in private schools this year will be conducted via online mode, but for admission in the government-run schools would be held through both online and offline modes, keeping in view many parents who are not familiar with the Internet mode.

As per the schedule, the registration process for the nursery admissions will start from February 18, and the last date of filling the forms is March 4. The first list of admitted students will be released on March 20 and the second list will be on March 25, it stated. The process of admission will be completed by March 31, 2021.

Delhi schools' transformation

In Delhi, there are around 1,700 schools where nursery admission will be held as per the guidelines issued by the Delhi government, giving special weightage to economically backward and poor families. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted: "Nursery admission schedule announced by the Delhi govt.... best wishes for all the parents and kids."

Central government think tank NITI Aayog has described Delhi school system as the "landmark transformation" of the government schools with top score in the think tank's India Innovation Index 2020.

The index said that given the high income levels of Delhi and the transformation of the government schools system, Delhi has reported the highest National Achievement Survey (NAS) score of 44.73. The index said: "Since the quality of education is also a function of the pupil-teacher ratio, it was the second best-performing indicator under human capital."