As incessant rain lash continues to lash the National Capital Region (NCR) for the second day on Thursday, August 20, resulting in traffic snarls and chaotic scenes in many areas.

Waterlogging occurred in many parts of Delhi-NCR, following due to which traffic alerts have been issued. Rain is likely to continue in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, the weather department has said. India Meteorological Department (IMD)said the rainfall over Delhi likely to continue for the next 2 hours and subside thereafter.

Heavy waterlogging was reported in areas including, Baraf Khana, Mayur Vihar Phase 3, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Firozeshah Road.

Delhi recorded moderate rains till 5:30 pm on Wednesday and more rainfall is likely in the next 24 hours, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said.

The downpour wreaked havoc in Delhi and its satellite cities of Gurgaon and Noida, leading to the inundation of rainwater on roads and underpasses as well as traffic build-up in many areas.

Power cuts during the rain in some areas amplified the problems of residents of the Millennium City, particularly those working from home, and home delivery services were also impacted.

The IMD has said the rainfall is expected to continue till August 25. Massive traffic jam were seen on Wednesday also as incessant rains led to waterlogging in several areas of the city while at some parts of buildings fell down due to showers.

While Delhi saw heavy rainfall in various parts of the city, neighbouring cities like Gurgaon witnessed massive waterlogging in the streets after heavy rains lashed NCR

Waterlogging was also reported on the Bhairon Road, Ring Road, MB Road, the area from Civil Lines to Mall Road, beneath the Munirka Metro station, Mathura Road, Chandgiram Akhara Ring Road, and Loni Golchakkar, among other places.