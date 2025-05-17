After a brief spell of rainfall in several parts of Delhi-NCR , there was a marginal improvement in air quality and temperature on Saturday morning. However, the overall air quality in many areas still remains in the "poor" to "very poor" category.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at various locations early Saturday was still above the 200 mark.

Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 222, while the area near Delhi Technological University (DTU) recorded 206. In Dwarka Sector 8, the AQI stood at 210, whereas ITO recorded a comparatively better level of 146. Around the India Gate, the AQI measured 177, an improvement from Friday's reading of 250.

Despite the temporary relief provided by the showers, Delhi has been grappling with deteriorating air quality over the past several days.

In response to rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage 1 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR. These curbs come into effect when AQI levels fall in the 201–300 range, classified as "poor".

On Friday morning, Delhi's average AQI had plunged into the "very poor" category at 305. Alarming spikes were noted in areas like Wazirpur and Mundka, where AQI readings soared to 422 and 419 respectively, levels that are classified as "severe."

Experts attribute the sudden decline in air quality to a combination of dust-laden winds and worsening pre-monsoon atmospheric conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant cloud mass over the region triggered strong winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 km/h, particularly in the Palam area. These gusts lifted fine dust particles into the air, resulting in decreased visibility and deteriorated air quality across the capital.

While light rain has helped marginally settle airborne particles, environmental experts stress that the current improvement is temporary. With pre-monsoon weather patterns continuing, authorities are urging citizens to take precautions and stay updated on real-time air quality data.

(With inputs from IANS)