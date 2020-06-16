Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus. He has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital here.

Jain was admitted on Monday night after suffering from high fever and breathing problem and was tested for coronavirus.

Giving information via a tweet, Jain said, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

According to information, he was kept on oxygen after being admitted. However, his condition is better now.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also tested for coronavirus after fever. His reports too came negative.

So far, 1,400 people have died due to COVID-19 in Delhi and more than 16,000 people have recovered out of 42,829 total cases.