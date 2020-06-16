Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in New Delhi last night. The 55-year-old AAP leader developed coronavirus-like symptoms and complained of difficulty in breathing.

Satyendar Jain has already been tested for the Covid-19 pandemic after he was admitted to the hospital. His test results are expected by today evening.

This comes a day after Jain attended a meeting where Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harshvardhan, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Delhi Chief Secretary and Home Secretary were present.

Satyendar Jain, took to Twitter saying, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Kejriwal on Satyendar Jain's health

Responding to Satyendar Jain's post, CM Kejriwal wrote: "You kept serving the public 24*7 without taking care of yourself. Please take care of your health and get well soon."

CM Kejriwal was also tested for the novel coronavirus pandemic after he developed a mild throat infection and fever last week. The AAP supremo had tested negative for coronavirus.

Well wishes pour in

Raghav Chadha took to Twitter saying, "You have been a frontline warrior, risking your health, spending every waking minute to the protect the people of Delhi from Covid-19. Praying to god for your speedy recovery. Get well and see you on the frontline soon."

AAP leader Atishi wrote, "All of us are praying for @SatyendarJain ji's speedy recovery and good health. Am sure he will be back in action soon in the service of Delhiites, and continue the fight against Corona."

Covid-19 wrap up

Meanwhile, with more than 42,000 coronavirus cases, the national capital has the third-highest number of Covid-19 infections in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

As per the latest data from the Health Ministry, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country has now reached 3,43,091 while the death toll has gone up to 9,900. India has recorded 380 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours while the number of cases have gone up by 10,667.

India is now the fourth worst-hit country in the world with the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States, Brazil and Russia.