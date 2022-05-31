A court here on Tuesday sent Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case, to the agency's custody till June 9.

Jain, who was arrested on Monday evening, was produced before Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel of the Rouse Avenue Court.

During the course of the hearing, senior advocate N. Hariharan, appearing for Jain, strongly argued for bail, citing Jain has been cooperating with the probe agency and that the submissions are a reproduction of the charge sheet registered in 2017.

The case is not for police remand, counsel argued, stating Jain "is not going to run away, he will be available".

He also argued that there is no evidence that the money was hawala.

"My house been searched on two occasions. My bank accounts also seized. The entire material is with them. I'm given share in these companies as a consultant. I was an architect. What company does is none of my business. Even today it's same share percentage. The land is in the name of those companies," he argued.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the ED, argued for 14 days custody.

As the judge enquired why 14 days, he submitted that it is considering the intricate nature of money trail transaction of the money laundering case.

Hawala transactions

It was also argued by the ED that the modus operandi is cash and it is given in Delhi. It would go through hawala operators through entry operations in Kolkata. Those entry operators would invest as equity in the companies, the ED argued.

"This is not a one time offence. This is of a recurring nature which may still be going on. He may be able to throw light during custodial interrogation," the SG argued.

The ED had attached the properties of Jain's relatives' worth Rs 4.81 crore in April this year.

"Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken," a source said.

The ED initiated the money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), against Jain and others under Section 109 of IPC -- read with sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

