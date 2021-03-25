Saddam Hussein was known to use thallium, a type of slow poison, to eliminate his political opponents. Little did he know, his vile methods would be employed by an individual several years later, no less to eliminate his own family. Varun Arora from Delhi has been arrested by the police for allegedly poisoning his wife and in-laws using thallium mixed in fish curry, which led to the death of his sister-in-law and mother-in-law.

The police arrested 37-year-old Varun from his home in Greater Kailash in south Delhi in connection to the murders. The police found the poison in the food served to his wife and in-laws. Arora admitted to the crime after sustained investigation, the police said.

Arora's wife was hospitalized and the police found traces of the toxin in her blood. Other members of the family, including Arora's father-in-law and the main in their house, also showed symptoms of thallium poisoning.

Seeking revenge

"During further enquiry, it was also revealed that the younger daughter of deceased Anita namely Ms Priyanka R/o Inder Puri also expired during treatment at BL Kapoor Hospital on 15.02.2021. During enquiry, it came to the notice of Investigation agencies that she also had symptoms of thallium poisoning -- hair Loss and burning feet syndrome. Also, Devender Mohan Sharma (father-in-law) was found to have symptoms of thallium poisoning. Further inquiry revealed that the maid at their house had also been treated for similar symptoms," Deputy Commissioner of Police Urvija Goel said in a statement.

The police investigation revealed Arora obtained thallium and poisoned his in-laws in order to seek revenge for being humiliated by them. The police also found information related to procuring thallium on his phone.