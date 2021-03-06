Additional District and Sessions Judge Luv Kush Kumar of Gopalganj district court in Bihar sentenced death penalty to nine persons and life imprisonment to four women in poisonous liquor case on Friday.

Poisonous liquor case appeared in Khurjbani village on August 16, 2016 that had taken the lives of 19 persons and six others had lost their eyesight. The Nitish Kumar government had imposed liquor ban in Bihar in April 2016.

Gopalganj Police had registered FIRs against 14 persons in this case. The police said in the chargesheet that the accused have used methyl alcohol in the country made liquor. One person has been acquitted in this case.

Defence lawyer Ved Prakash Tiwari said: "The court has convicted 13 persons out of 14. Nine of them have been awarded death penalty while four have been sentenced life imprisonment. I will appeal in the High Court to challenge the judgement of lower court."

Priyanka Kumar, wife of one of the convicts named Rajesh Choudhary claimed that her husband has nothing to do with the poisonous liquor case and he has been falsely framed.