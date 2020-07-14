In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a juvenile and his two friends after the victim warned them not to perform bike stunts in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar.

The entire incident, which took place on July 8, was caught on camera. The viral video shows the trio stabbing the man as locals and vehicles pass by without intervening. Senior police officers said they have apprehended the three juveniles.

According to police officials, the deceased has been identified as Manish, a resident of Raghubir Nagar. He worked as a private car driver.

All the three persons involved in the murder on July 8 are juveniles, the police said, adding that they have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

'Entire incident captured on CCTV cameras'

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In one of the footage, the main accused along with his friends was seen stabbing the victim multiple times on the busy streets of Raghubir Nagar. None of the passersby stopped to intervene as the assailants left the victim in a pool of blood.

The victim sustained 28 stab wounds, including severe injuries on his chest, torso and other minor wounds on his arms and legs, he said.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the main accused indulged in bike racing and stunts.

Even while one of his friends tried to take him away, the accused rushed back to stab the man again until he lay motionless.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, "The accused took up a fight with the victim as he objected to his bike stunts in the area. They stabbed him several times. All three have been apprehended by the Khyala Police station steam."

(With agency inputs)