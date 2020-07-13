In a shocking case from Delhi, a 25-year-old man was killed by three juveniles, who stabbed him 28 times. The deceased, identified as Manish, had scolded the teens for performing bike stunts. The 17-year-olds have been arrested on Monday.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the footage went viral on social media. In the video, two teens can be seen dragging the man and thrashing him. Then they start repeatedly stabbing the man with a knife.

Shockingly, the incident took place on a busy road in West Delhi's Raghubir Nagar. The rage of one of the teens could be seen in the video when one of the accused was trying to stop him but then he runs to the victim and stabs multiple times. Severe injuries were sustained on his chest and torso and minor injuries were found on his legs and arms.

"We checked the CCTV footage and identified the three boys. They were absconding but were caught with the help of informers from the city," Deepak Purohit, DCP (West), said.