Released in 2019, Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh took silver screens and box office like a storm. Entering the 200 crore club and making it's way to the hearts of the viewers, Kabir Singh became one of the most loved movies of last year. While many praised Shahid for his phenomenal acting skills, some backlashed the movie for promoting toxic masculinity. The movie stirred a debate of feminism, violence, and toxic relationships.

People not only fell in love with the romantic and soothing playlist of this Kabir Singh, which was a Hindi remake of Vijay Devarakonda's Arjun Reddy but also adored the characters played by Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Viewers enacted and recreated the songs and the scene from the movies through small videos on various platforms such as TikTok, but little did we know that there was someone who was impersonating the Kabir Singh in real life as well.

You read it right. While some just enjoyed the movie, there was a guy who got so inspired by Shahid Kapoor's character that he posed as a doctor just to date women on online dating sites. A 31-year-old man allegedly posed as an orthopedic surgeon on dating websites and extorted money from innocent women. As per the reports, he was inspired by Sasha's role from the 2019 blockbuster, Kabir Singh.

According to the media reports, the police have arrested the accused Anand Kumar and his co-conspirator Priyam Yadav from New Delhi. This came into light when the police received a complaint from a doctor who was conned by Kumar. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy has revealed that Kumar used to run an event management firm and was in touch with a lot of men and women who aspired to become models and actors.

As per the sources, Kumar created a fake profile on Tinder, an online dating app, and named himself as Dr Rohit Gujral after which both of them started talking to each other. The fake 'Kabir Singh' doctor promised the woman that he would marry her and convinced her to transfer Rs 30,000 into his bank account. After that, he also blackmailed her by threatening to expose her private pictures and videos, police said.