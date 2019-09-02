A bike-borne man armed with a knife, who tried to enter Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, was detained by the police at the gate.

The man, identified as Sagar Insa, tried entering the premises through the Vijay Chowk gate. The guards posted at the gate stopped him and took him to the Parliament Street Police Station for questioning.

"Sagar, 25, was arrested from gate no. 1. He hails from Laxmi Nagar and is associated with a religious organisation. He is being questioned at the Parliament Street police station. Intelligence Bureau officials have also arrived for questioning," Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Deputy Commissioner Singhal added that the police recovered the knife and motorcycle from the suspect's possessions. The man lives with his parents, who are street vendors. The motorbike belongs to his brother. After his arrest, he started raising slogans referring to his organisation. The reason behind the act is not clear yet," Singhal said.

Some reports state that Insa is a follower of Ram Rahim Singh, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief and a rape convict.