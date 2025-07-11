Delhi LG Orders Crackdown on Illegal Aadhaar Issuance

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat has directed the city government to eliminate third-party vendors from the Aadhaar enrolment process. This directive, aimed at enhancing the integrity of the Aadhaar system, mandates that enrolment and updates be conducted solely by the Registrar's own staff. The decision comes amid rising concerns over illegal immigrants obtaining Aadhaar cards, which serve as crucial identity and residence proof in India.

The directive, addressed to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, emphasizes the need for strict enforcement of regulations governing Aadhaar issuance in Delhi. Reports have surfaced indicating that a significant number of illegal immigrants have managed to procure Aadhaar cards, posing a threat to national security and impacting local employment. These illegally obtained cards also enable immigrants to access government welfare schemes, further exacerbating the issue.

The advisory, while refraining from explicitly naming Bangladeshis or Rohingyas, highlights the urgency of the situation. The timing of this directive coincides with an intensive drive by the Delhi Police to deport illegal immigrants, particularly Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, from the city. In several instances, the police have detained individuals who admitted to wrongfully obtaining Aadhaar cards to benefit from government schemes.

Delhi's Food and Supplies Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has been vocal about the government's stance on illegal immigration. He stated, "They will not be allowed to settle in Delhi under any circumstances. Unlike the previous AAP government that allegedly provided them leeway, we are committed to acting against them. Our top priority is ensuring Delhi's safety, no matter the criticism we face." This statement underscores the government's resolve to address the issue of illegal immigration and its associated challenges.

The LG Secretariat's letter to the Chief Secretary also calls for a comprehensive list of all Aadhaar enrolment centres in Delhi to be provided by July 15. This is part of a broader effort to enhance supervision and ensure compliance with the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) Regulations 2016, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). These regulations outline the procedures, software, hardware, and security measures to be adhered to by Registrars and enrolling agencies.

The Secretariat has also mandated a monthly audit of all Aadhaar centres under the Divisional Commissioner to prevent unauthorized individuals from availing benefits through wrongfully-procured Aadhaar cards. This move is expected to curb the misuse of Aadhaar cards by illegal immigrants and ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.