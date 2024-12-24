BJP's New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday alleged that the AAP government is fooling the elderly in the city in the name of 'Sanjeevani Yojana', claiming that the Delhi government's Health Secretary has told her and L-G V. K. Saxena that there is no such health insurance scheme.

Addressing media persons, Swaraj said she just attended a meeting organised by the L-G to resolve problems of the elderly where the Health Secretary told a participant that the Delhi government does not have any scheme called 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

"We have heard about electoral jumalas (promises) but the AAP has unleashed a new variant of electoral chalawa (deceit)," said Swaraj, urging the elderly not to get misled by Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi's promise of offering health insurance under the non-existent 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

"Please, do not give your personal details to volunteers of the AAP in the name of registering for the non-existent 'Sanjeevani Yojana'," she said.

Claiming that the ruling AAP's focus was only on 'Prachar, Prasar and Brashtachar' (Publicity, propaganda and corruption), the BJP MP said the AAP government had created hurdles in the implementation of Central government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, offering Rs 5 lakh free treatment to all elderly above 70 years.

Just before the Assembly elections, AAP convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of 'Sanjeevani Yojana' for the elderly, aged above 60, with free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in government and private hospitals.

Earlier, Swaraj hit out at the Delhi government for "pushing the city into debt through its wasteful expenditure, especially on publicity".

"For the first time in 31 years, the Delhi government has suffered a deficit of Rs 7,000 crore," she said, hitting out at the AAP government for dirty water supply, inflated electricity bills and poor state of government schools and mohalla clinics.

She also attacked Chief Minister Atishi on the recently launched Mahila Samman Yojana for offering financial assistance to women.

"In March, just before the Lok Sabha election, the AAP announced the scheme, but till today, not a penny has been paid to women," she said.

Calling the registration process launched by AAP volunteers for the scheme a "farce", Swaraj said, "The AAP government never paid the promised financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab so what is the guarantee that the Delhi government will fulfil its promise to give Rs 2,100 after the Assembly elections."

The election to the 70-member Assembly was likely to be held in the first half of February, next year.

(With inputs from IANS)