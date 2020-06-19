Delhi Health Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain's condition has worsened on Friday, June 19, two days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 55-year-old Jain has been shifted to ICU ward of another Covid-19 hospital from Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he developed pneumonia and his breathing difficulties have aggravated further.

The AAP leader was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased. "Satyendar Jain is now being given oxygen support only at times when it is needed; his fever has also reduced. His health is improving," the office of the Delhi Health Minister stated.

Jain was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital early on Tuesday after he developed high fever. He was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Jain said, "Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

A day later he tweeted, "Today my covid test found to be positive."

Jain met Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal

On Sunday, he was present at a meeting between the Union Home Ministry and Delhi government. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, L-G Anil Baijal, and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Earlier on Friday, another Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine in her house.

This came amid a sudden spurt in cases in the national capital. In Delhi, the cases are inching towards the 50,000-mark and over 1,969 people have succumbed to the disease.

On June 9, Chief Minister Kejriwal had tested for the coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, came out as negative.

