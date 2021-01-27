A PIL has been filed before Delhi High Court, seeking a direction that allows Delhi Police to clear all roads and remove protesting farmers from borders. The PIL also seeks deployment of paramilitary forces.

The PIL states:

Respondent to immediately remove people squatting under the garb of Kissan Agitation and clear all the roads and public places after removing them Put adequate para-military forces to protect important monuments and to ensure safety of life and property of citizens of Delhi and restore feeling of confidence and security among them.

What prompted this action?

The appeal before the high court comes a day after the farmers' tractor rally turned violent. Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police and even hoisted "Nishaan Sahib" flag after removing the national tricolour from atop the Red Fort. The police had to resorted to lathi charge and tears gas as the rally tried to break the barricades put up by the administration.

Several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor among others condemned the violence. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top security and police officers to discuss and review. Amit Shah was reportedly briefed on the clashes that erupted today in different areas of Delhi after thousands of farmers breached barricades at the borders, deviated from negotiated routes and entered the heart of the city.