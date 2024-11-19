Amid worsening air quality in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday urged the Centre to intervene and approve artificial rain through cloud seeding as an emergency measure to combat the severe pollution crisis in the national capital.

In a letter addressed to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Rai called for an urgent meeting and immediate approval for cloud seeding operations.

Pollution levels have reached the 'severe plus' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting a critical 494. Despite implementing the strictest measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV, several monitoring stations have recorded AQI levels of 500, indicating a severe-plus situation.

Rai's appeal came a day after the Supreme Court directed authorities not to ease GRAP Stage IV restrictions, even if AQI levels drop below 450, citing the need for sustained measures.

"The nation wants to know why the BJP-led central government cannot convene a meeting. Is it so irresponsible that they won't even discuss solutions, let alone act? It's unfortunate that despite repeated requests, there has been no response," Rai told IANS.

He revealed that multiple letters had been sent to the Centre requesting a discussion on artificial rain, with no reply. He stressed the dire consequences of the current smog conditions, particularly on vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

"The situation of air medical emergency is not just for Delhi but for all of North India. Elderly people are struggling to breathe, and children are experiencing long-term negative health impacts, yet the BJP government remains inactive and indifferent," he added.

"The smog conditions currently affecting the national capital need to be addressed urgently through emergency measures. I believe that the BJP government will take action soon. If the Union Environment Minister does not respond, I urge the Prime Minister to intervene," Rai added.

Rai also criticised the BJP for distributing masks in Delhi while remaining inactive in addressing the root cause of the pollution crisis, stating, "Their ministers won't even hold a single meeting, yet they are distributing masks in protest."

"I urge BJP members to stop this drama and instead press their government to convene a meeting. If the Union Environment Minister is unwilling to act, he should at least distribute masks himself," Rai said.

The Delhi government, Rai assured, is exploring every possible solution and consulting experts to address the crisis. "We are monitoring all aspects and will take whatever steps are necessary," he concluded.

As pollution levels in Delhi remain in the severe category, the need for coordinated efforts between the central and state governments has become increasingly urgent.

