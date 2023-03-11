Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and BRS leader K. Kavitha and Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Pillai are being confronted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its ongoing investigations into the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Pillai was representing South Group which allegedly gave a kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders which were allegedly used in Goa elections.

While Pillai is on ED's custodial remand, Kavitha joined the probe after being summoned by the central agency.

Pillai has claimed to be an associate of Kavitha--a Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLC.

Their statements are being recorded under section 50 of PMLA.

A woman deputy director level official is recording the testimony of Kavitha.

Kavitha was summoned to join the probe on Thursday, but she wrote a letter seeking more time after which her questioning was postponed for Saturday.

On Friday, she also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar. She claimed she never met former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and that her name was unnecessary being dragged into the matter.

According to the ED, Kavitha is also one of the representatives of South Group in Delhi Excise matter which allegedly paid a kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to AAP leaders.

"The South Group was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpalli facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore kickback in connivance and conspiracy with Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora. Now we will have to confront Pillai with Kavitha," a source said.

Meanwhile, Sisodia is currently on ED's remand. There are possibilities that Kavitha might be confronted with Sisodia and grilled by the central agency in connection with the alleged kickbacks which the AAP party/leaders allegedly received through hawala channel.

The source said that Kavitha will be confronted with the statement of Sisodia.

(With inputs from IANS)