As polling of Delhi election is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people, especially youth to vote in record numbers.

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly has begun this morning, February 8. Over 1.47 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

Arvind Kejriwal urges women to vote

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged women to vote in the Delhi Assembly polls on Saturday, saying like their home, the nation is also their responsibility. In a tweet in Hindi, he said they should also take along the men in their houses for voting.

"You must go to vote. Special appeal to all women - Just like you bear the responsibility of home, the responsibility of the country and Delhi is also on you. All of you ladies must go to vote and also take the men of your house. Make sure to discuss with men about who are the right ones to vote for," Kejriwal said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is going into the Delhi election with the hope to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which bagged all seven seats here in the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, will be aiming at expanding its vote share in the national capital.