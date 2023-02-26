Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Sunday arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the excise policy scam matter after day-long questioning. Sisodia had joined the probe at around 11.10 a.m. earlier in the day amid protests.

As per sources, he was asked about kickbacks which were allegedly received to campaign in Goa elections.

He was also confronted with the statement of accused Dinesh Arora who has now turned approver.

Sisodia was also asked Hyderabad-based chartered accountant Butchibabu Gorantla, the former CA of BRS leader K. Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Gorantla was arrested by the CBI earlier this month.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the matter and will also file the first supplementary charge sheet soon.

Sisodia had earlier tweeted that CBI has planned to arrest him but he is not afraid of going to jail. In reply to Sisodia's tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that they would be eagerly waiting for his release from jail.

Protests in Delhi by AAP

The Delhi Police had imposed CrPC 144 in and around areas of CBI headquarters to avoid unwanted gathering and to ensure law and order situations.

The Delhi Police on Sunday detained around 50 AAP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and MLAs Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai, who were staging a protest near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Headquarters here.

The AAP workers had gathered outside Sisodia's house and CBI's headquarters to show their strength ahead of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam.

(With inputs from agency)