The national capital, Delhi, reported 366 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 3.95 per cent on Friday, witnessing a two-fold rise in new infections in the last one week, as per the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

On a positive note, for the third consecutive day, no Covid related death was reported from the city, with its overall Covid death toll remaining static at 26,158. On Thursday, a total of 325 fresh Covid cases were reported at a positity rate of 2.39 per cent.

From April 8, when the city reported 146 fresh Covid cases at a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent, cases more than doubled to 366 on Friday.

The daily caseload has been on the rise for the last few days with the positivity rate also jumping from 1.34 per cent on April 4 to 3.95 per cent on Friday.

On April 9, a total of 160 cases were recorded at a positity rate of 1.55 per cent. The caseload dipped slightly on April 10 to 141, before rising again from Monday.

On April 12, the city reported 202 cases at a positity rate 1.71 per cent, which went up to 299 cases at 2.49 per cent on April 13.

On Thursday, Delhi reported the highest number of fresh cases in 40 days at 325, with a positity rate of 2.39 per cent.

On the same pattern, the number of home isolation Covid cases has shown an upward trend in the last one week.

As per the health bulletin, the number of home isolation cases rose to 685 on Friday from 574 on Thursday.

The figures of home isolation cases stood at 574 on April 14, 504 on April 13, 474 on April 12 and 447 on April 11.