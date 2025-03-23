Delhi CM promises to look after all sections of society ahead of Budget

On the eve of presenting her maiden Delhi Budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that her government aims to work according to the public vision and promised that the Budget will serve all sections of society.

Speaking at an event to mark Lord Adityanath's birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said, "All of us should take inspiration from his ideals and continuously strive for the welfare of society and the nation."

Talking about the Budget, the Chief Minister said, "Our government aims to work according to the public vision. We promise you that the budget will serve all sections of society."

In a message on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said: "The public is supreme in democracy, the thoughts and suggestions of the god-like public are a guide for us. Your participation strengthens our resolve to serve. Public interest is paramount, and we are committed to continuous improvement and effective implementation. Only with your support and trust can we touch new heights."

She also took part in an event to unveil a restored bust of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Martyrs' Day.

Chief Minister Gupta also hit out at the previous AAP government for disrespecting Bhagat Singh and using his legacy for political publicity.

"They did not pay any attention to the damage caused to Shaheed Bhagat Singh's bust in this park," she said.

Exhorting people to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in improving the system and contributing to nation-building, she said, "You should not blame the authorities for the poor facilities or insanitation around you. You can take the lead yourself in cleaning and beautifying the city, just as PM Modi himself wielded the broom."

She said each Delhiite can look for a role in making Delhi beautiful, cleaning the Yamuna, and fighting air pollution.

She also urged people to do their bit to check air pollution by getting their vehicles' emissions levels checked. "Who can you mislead by running a polluting vehicle? The toxic fumes will impact you also," she said, describing actions for society's well-being as true acts of patriotism.

"We do not have to sacrifice our lives for the nation but we have to live and serve the nation," she said, the current generation would never get an opportunity like Shaheed Bhagat Singh to lay down life for the nation.

(With inputs from IANS)