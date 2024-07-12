Hours after the Supreme Court ordered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in the ED's money laundering case, a court here on Friday extended, till July 25, his judicial custody in the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order upon the expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.

Further, the court directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to supply a copy of the prosecution complaint to CM Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Last week, taking cognisance of ED's complaint, Judge Baweja issued a production warrant for CM Kejriwal for July 12.

IANS

The federal anti-money laundering agency, on May 17, had filed its eighth charge sheet before the special court, formally naming AAP and its national convenor Kejriwal as accused.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail, referring his plea against his arrest and subsequent remand by the ED to a larger bench for an authoritative pronouncement on the questions of law involved.

However, he will not be able to step out of jail because of his custody in the CBI case.

His petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by CBI are pending before the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from IANS)