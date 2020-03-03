https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/731199/who-sn-shrivastava-new-delhi-police-chief.jpg IBTimes IN

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will Tuesday meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time after taking charge last month. The meeting between Kejriwal and Modi will take place in Parliament around 11 am and comes a day after Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal met the Prime Minister and briefed him on Delhi riots.

It also comes days after communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, which claimed over 45 lives, including a policeman and injured more than 200.

Kejriwal had invited the prime minister for his swearing-in but the latter could not attend due to his pre-occupied schedule. Modi was in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, the day Kejriwal took the oath. He, however, took to Twitter to congratulate Kejriwal on his win.

The prime minister meets a chief minister after his swearing-in but usually at his office and not in Parliament. Though the meeting is said to be a courtesy call, the two leaders are likely to discuss several issues concerning Delhi, including the recent CAA violence.

AAP blames Delhi Police for inaction

Earlier last week, Kejriwal had attended a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the communal riots in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Delhi LG and BJP state unit chief Manoj Tiwari. During the meeting, it was decided to revive peace committees across Delhi to ease the communal tension.

The violence that started with clashes between the pro and anti-Citizenship protesters in northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad, took an ugly turn and spilled over religious lines with people from Hindu and Muslim communities attacking each other. Hundreds of houses of Muslim families, including one of a BJP leader from the minority community, were burnt.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has criticised the Delhi Police for inaction in controlling the violence. Senior party leader Gopal Rai has accused the police of detaining 'innocent' people from the violence-affected areas.