Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Delhi Chief Minister's first order issued from the custody of the ED on Sunday, another directive has been issued to the health department by CM Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP sources confirmed that the directive pertained to the health department and it was conveyed by the Chief Minister through a memorandum to Delhi Minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who oversees the health portfolio. More details are awaited regarding this fresh order.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Kejriwal had issued the first order while in the ED's custody, directing Water Minister Atishi to resolve water and sewage issues in the national Capital.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 and subsequently remanded to ED custody until March 28 by a Delhi court, faces allegations of direct involvement in a conspiracy related to the formulation of an excise policy favouring specific individuals.

CM Kejriwal is also accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor businessmen in exchange of favours, as claimed by the probe agency.

The AAP leader has refuted the accusations levelled against him and has accused the BJP-led Central government of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

The Delhi Police have beefed up security outside the Prime Minister's residence in view of a protest call given for Tuesday by the Aam Aadmi Party.

"We have deployed layers of security to maintain law and order area in the area and no permission has been given to the AAP to hold protest," said a senior police official.

Protest Call

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid routes including Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg.

"Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding/bypassing these roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport," said the official.

"People who are going towards ISBT/Railway Stations/Indira Gandhi Airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," he added.

"General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections," the official said.

The security arrangements and the advisory came in the wake of AAP minister Gopal Rai's announcement about the party's plan to stage 'gherao' at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday to protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

(With inputs from IANS)