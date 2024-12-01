Delhi chokes as air quality stays in 'very poor' category for 7th day

The national capital's air quality remained in the "very poor" category for the seventh consecutive day on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 346, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, adverse weather conditions are expected to sustain the high pollution levels over the next three days.

Among the city's monitoring stations, Shadipur recorded the worst air quality, crossing into the "severe" category with an AQI above 400. Rohini recorded the highest AQI of 340 in the morning, followed by Bhalswa landfill at 336, Dwarka at 334, and Alipur at 332. Meanwhile, Najafgarh reported the lowest AQI of 292, but it still fell within the "poor" category.

The CPCB has classified AQI levels between 301 and 400 as "very poor," and anything above 400 as "severe," indicating extreme health risks.

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 p.m. on Saturday, stood at 346, slightly worse than Friday's reading of 331. This marks a continued decline in air quality as pollution levels escalate with the onset of winter.

In response to the alarming situation, the Supreme Court has directed the enforcement of all measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4), except those related to the closure of schools.

GRAP-4 mandates strict restrictions on construction activities, industrial emissions, and other pollution-intensive practices. The court has expressed concern over lapses in the implementation of these guidelines and has warned that officials responsible for such failures will face legal consequences.

While allowing physical classes to continue, the court declined to ease restrictions under GRAP-3 or GRAP-2 until there was a consistent decrease in the AQI levels. It also instructed state governments to utilise the labour cess collected to support construction workers impacted by the ongoing construction ban.

Authorities have implemented several restrictions under GRAP-4, including a ban on the entry of non-essential trucks into Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or running on cleaner fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity.

Construction activities for public infrastructure projects have also been suspended to curb dust pollution, a major contributor to the current crisis.

The worsening air quality continues to pose significant health risks for Delhi residents.

(With inputs from IANS)