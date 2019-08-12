Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals are probably going to sign Rajasthan Royals cricketer Ajinkya Rahane for IPL 2020 season. As reported by IANS, a source said that DC is trying to get Rahane onboard but it is too early to comment on. RR's take on the issue matters a lot as the Indian cricketer is a huge ambassador for the team after being a part of the side for many years. So according to the source, talks are on but nothing yet is confirmed.

"Yes, DC is trying to get Rahane onboard, but too early to say if the deal will see the light of the day. A lot of things need to be taken care of before the dotted line is signed. RR's take on the whole issue can also not be discounted since he has been a huge ambassador for them. But yes, talks are on," the source told IANS.

If Rahane comes into the squad of the DC then it will be a major booster for the Delhi-based team who are revamping the squad after JSW Group took over in 2019. In this year's edition of the tournament, they qualified for the play-offs after 2012. With the signing of players like Shikhar Dhawan, the team performed really well in the tournament finishing with nine wins and five losses.

They definitely looked like one of the biggest contenders to lift the coveted trophy with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Dhawan playing brilliantly. The latter scored 521 runs with five fifties for the Delhi-based team.

According to a DC official, as quoted by IANS, the team is trying to mix youth and experience for their success. He added that the signing of Rahane will be a dream move.

"The side has attempted to get the right balance between youth and experience and what Rahane brings to the table isn't something one needs to talk about. It is there for all to see. Dhawan and Ishant Sharma showed what having experienced heads in the dug-out means when the situation is tough and this could be a dream move if sealed."

The 31-year-old cricketer has played for Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Rising Pune Supergiants. He has played 90 ODIs and 56 Tests for the national team as well. The middle-order batsman recently stated that not getting selected for Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup was a major disappointment for him as he expected the call. Rahane also mentioned that he has started preparations for the next World Cup.