Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and Delhi Capitals adviser Sourav Ganguly has replied to BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer DK Jain to clarify that there is no "conflict of interest" in his dual role.

The Ombudsman had earlier asked the former Indian captain to clear his stand on allegations of conflict of interest in his role as Delhi Capitals adviser while he was also serving as the president of CAB.

"In my respectful submission there is no direct or indirect interest, compromising roles, commercial conflict, prior relationship or position of influence within the meaning of the BCCI Constitution which may deter my involvement with the Delhi Capitals," wrote Ganguly, as per excerpts of the letter available with PTI.

'I do not hold any post whatsoever or howsoever in the BCCI'

Ganguly also said that he was not a member of any committee which was responsible for the organisation of IPL.

"At present, I do not hold any post whatsoever or howsoever in the BCCI. I am neither a member of the Apex Council of the BCCI nor an office bearer nor a member of any of the Cricket Committees constituted by the BCCI under its Constitution," Ganguly further wrote in the letter.

Ganguly, who has been a part of the BCCI and IPL technical committee in the past, informed the Ombudsman that he had resigned from all the posts and commitments and now does not hold any supervisory power.

"Previously I had been a part of the BCCI Technical Committee; the IPL Technical Committee and the IPL Governing Council. I have resigned and/or withdrawn myself from all the said Committees. I am not a part of any committee/council/entity which has control or supervisory power or powers of management or administration of the IPL," the letter further said.

Ganguly, who has captained Kolkata Knight Riders in the past, clarified that he holds no part or stake in the franchise and that it is a privately-held side.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is a franchise cricket team owned by Red Chilies Entertainment Private Limited. This is a company incorporated under the Companies Act, 1956. I am neither a shareholder nor a director of the aforesaid company. I have no stake whatsoever or howsoever in the said company," Ganguly wrote.